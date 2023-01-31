Julie Cheng’s New Book, "Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness," is an Inspiring and Reassuring Collection of Works Born from a Time of Fear and Doubt

Recent release “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Cheng, is a comforting book of poems influenced by the author’s experience working in the retirement home during the pandemic. Based on the encouragement she gave to residents, Cheng’s writing is filled with hope in the midst of the unknown.