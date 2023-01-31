Julie Cheng’s New Book, "Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness," is an Inspiring and Reassuring Collection of Works Born from a Time of Fear and Doubt
Recent release “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Cheng, is a comforting book of poems influenced by the author’s experience working in the retirement home during the pandemic. Based on the encouragement she gave to residents, Cheng’s writing is filled with hope in the midst of the unknown.
New York, NY, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Cheng, who entered the healthcare field during the Covid-19 crisis and was urged by her patients to write down the comfort she shared, has completed her new book, “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness”: a potent and heartening collection of prose that resulted from one of the darkest times in recent history.
Julie Cheng says that her book was “written to provide hope to people hiding from their fears. It goes deep into the spirit which keeps us alive in our darkest moments. But more than that, it will empower you to dominate the darkness and be fearless. Each short thought was written after a big struggle. The best thing you can do is improve the thought of someone in need of healing, much like giving a cup of cold water to the thirsty. Give others hope.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julie Cheng’s inspiring tale came to be after Cheng felt impelled to join the healthcare field at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. She started working at a retirement home and built strong relationships with the residents. She brought immense comfort to them, and they suggested she write down the encouraging words she said to them.
According to Cheng, “There is a story behind each quote– experiences, mistakes, pains, loss.” Although each quote was born out of a unique situation, their messages are universal. Cheng’s words of motivation, strength, and joy are sure to uplift readers.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Poetry of Self-Importance: Motivation and Self-Awareness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
