Karen L. Radcliff’s New Book, "Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1," is an Electrifying Science-Fiction Thriller About the Aftermath of an Alien Species Colonizing Earth
Recent release “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen L. Radcliff, is a sensational science-fiction novel following Todd Frost in the aftermath of his parents’ disappearance. He believes they have been taken by an alien species called the Rennaians, and Todd soon finds himself also falling victim to the powerful extraterrestrials’ ploy.
Amherst, OH, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen L. Radcliff, an author who loves the creative process and often gets inspiration from her dreams, has completed her new book, “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1”: a gripping and wondrous story about the threat of aliens co-existing with humans on Earth.
“People taken without their permission, forced into the compact, musty, pitch-dark room,” writes Radcliff. “The door quickly closes behind the small crowd. It is locked from the outside, so there is no chance for escape. In this unlighted, smallish black room, they frantically try to find a way out, running their hands across the walls, floor, and ceiling for those who can reach. Looking for any lever, button, or other mechanical release they can possibly find. Nothing, not even another door, can be found. The floor and the walls are of cement, cold to the touch. The guards called it the holding room as they shoved the constituents in. Most were brought here against their will. Call it bad karma or bad luck for the others who are here, just because of their decision to enter the building. Realizing the reality of their situation and finding it is impossible to leave, they wait to meet their fate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen L. Radcliff’s absorbing tale starts as Todd Frost is abruptly sent to spend the summer on his grandparents’ farm. When his parents fail to pick him up at the end of the summer, he believes his family was sent to a Government protection relocation program. But Todd can’t help but wonder– why would the government want his parents? Perhaps it was the Rennaians, a species of aliens that have colonized Earth due to the destruction of their own planet.
Todd’s best friend, Jake, witnesses something out-of-this-world at a nearby farm belonging to the McKowster family. The boys rush over, only to be taken into custody. The McKowsters and their entire farm have mysteriously disappeared. After a long series of interrogations, they are placed into a Protected Society. Todd and Jake soon find themselves trapped in a strange town surrounded by an electric fence. They begin to form an escape plan, meanwhile Todd has begun transforming into something miraculous. Will he be able to make his great escape? And will he ever see his parents again? Find out in the extraordinary pages of “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1.”
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“People taken without their permission, forced into the compact, musty, pitch-dark room,” writes Radcliff. “The door quickly closes behind the small crowd. It is locked from the outside, so there is no chance for escape. In this unlighted, smallish black room, they frantically try to find a way out, running their hands across the walls, floor, and ceiling for those who can reach. Looking for any lever, button, or other mechanical release they can possibly find. Nothing, not even another door, can be found. The floor and the walls are of cement, cold to the touch. The guards called it the holding room as they shoved the constituents in. Most were brought here against their will. Call it bad karma or bad luck for the others who are here, just because of their decision to enter the building. Realizing the reality of their situation and finding it is impossible to leave, they wait to meet their fate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen L. Radcliff’s absorbing tale starts as Todd Frost is abruptly sent to spend the summer on his grandparents’ farm. When his parents fail to pick him up at the end of the summer, he believes his family was sent to a Government protection relocation program. But Todd can’t help but wonder– why would the government want his parents? Perhaps it was the Rennaians, a species of aliens that have colonized Earth due to the destruction of their own planet.
Todd’s best friend, Jake, witnesses something out-of-this-world at a nearby farm belonging to the McKowster family. The boys rush over, only to be taken into custody. The McKowsters and their entire farm have mysteriously disappeared. After a long series of interrogations, they are placed into a Protected Society. Todd and Jake soon find themselves trapped in a strange town surrounded by an electric fence. They begin to form an escape plan, meanwhile Todd has begun transforming into something miraculous. Will he be able to make his great escape? And will he ever see his parents again? Find out in the extraordinary pages of “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1.”
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories