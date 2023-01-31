Karen L. Radcliff’s New Book, "Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1," is an Electrifying Science-Fiction Thriller About the Aftermath of an Alien Species Colonizing Earth

Recent release “Rennaian Protected Societies: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen L. Radcliff, is a sensational science-fiction novel following Todd Frost in the aftermath of his parents’ disappearance. He believes they have been taken by an alien species called the Rennaians, and Todd soon finds himself also falling victim to the powerful extraterrestrials’ ploy.