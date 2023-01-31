Paul Gurgol’s New Book, "Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve," Continues Zero’s Story as He Hones His Abilities & Learns Some Valuable Life Lessons

Recent release “Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Gurgol, is Zero’s continued journey of improvement both as an athlete and as a person.