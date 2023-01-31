Paul Gurgol’s New Book, "Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve," Continues Zero’s Story as He Hones His Abilities & Learns Some Valuable Life Lessons
Recent release “Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Gurgol, is Zero’s continued journey of improvement both as an athlete and as a person.
Cheektowaga, NY, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Gurgol, a licensed physical therapist, pitching mechanics instructor, and prolific author, has completed his new book, “Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve”: an educational story that follows Zero the turtle as his journey through the sport of baseball continues, this time focusing on learning the nuances of the curve ball, but also continuing the perseverance to follow through on his goals and the joy that it brings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Gurgol’s potent tale also highlights the importance of teamwork, not just in the game itself but outside of it, from helping his friends and teammates achieve their goals and going so far as to spread the things he himself has learned to each of them individually, based on many real events from the author’s own life of playing baseball and coaching his son’s team.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Zero the Hero! Zero Helps a Curveball That Wouldn’t Curve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
