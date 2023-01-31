Latest Title from DB Lawhon, "On a Caribbean Tide," is a Modern Day Mystery That Brings Together Pirates Adventures Past and Present
New release “On a Caribbean Tide,” from DB Lawhon, follows Cal and Donna Arnold who find themselves the owners of a new boat for their marina and up against the rising tide of piracy in the 1980s.
Alva, FL, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coming off the heels of his last release, “The Navajo Sign,” DB Lawhon has published a new book aiming to hook in new readers and give something for longtime fans. Lawhon spent the past forty years working in the construction industry and is continuing his foray into the world of literature all while enjoying the Florida weather with his family.
“On a Caribbean Tide” follows the family of Cal and Donna Arnold, owners of a small time marina named the Salty Anchor. A staple of which was a two-masted schooner eventually named the Donna Marie, something that drew in tourists from all over and gave the Salty Anchor a distinct personality. Some time later, the family gets an offer to sell the Salty Anchor, with the ensuing family conflict leading into a confrontation with a band of pirates terrorizing the oceans in the area.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, “On a Caribbean Tide” is full of twists, danger, family and love. From high stakes poker games to battles on open waters, readers are sure to find something within these 500 pages that will keep them invested through the end.
Readers interested in this maritime adventure can purchase “On a Caribbean Tide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
