Author Perry Dantes’s New Book, "The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown," Explores the Entertainment Scene of New York and Warsaw Around the Start of WWII
Recent release “The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes, follows two women who become friends upon meeting each other on their way to New York to seek stardom during the years leading up to World War II. The two explore the entertainment scenes of New York and Warsaw before the war begins and see its devastating effects first-hand.
New York, NY, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Perry Dantes, who was born in Aleksandrów Kujawski, Poland, and attended both Nicolas Copernicus University in Poland and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, has completed his new book, “The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown”: a gripping historical fiction that centers around two women, Lacey and Mabel, who set off in pursuit of stardom but find much more once the Second World War begins.
“‘The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown’ is a historical novel about pre-World War II and the first two years of the war in New York and in Warsaw, Poland,” writes Dantes. “[I emphasize] both entertainment businesses in New York and Warsaw, known as the Paris of the East, and their glamorous stars in both cities. [I] also included, in his book, the most popular songs of that time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Perry Dantes’s stirring tale will take readers on an incredible journey as two midwestern American girls find themselves leaving behind the glamor of New York and experience the harrowing impact that World War II had on Warsaw. The two of them will be forced to rely on each other and their friends in order to survive in this expertly paced and character-driven novel that is sure to stay with readers long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
