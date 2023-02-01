Author Perry Dantes’s New Book, "The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown," Explores the Entertainment Scene of New York and Warsaw Around the Start of WWII

Recent release “The Incredible Journey of Lacey Starr and Mabel Brown,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes, follows two women who become friends upon meeting each other on their way to New York to seek stardom during the years leading up to World War II. The two explore the entertainment scenes of New York and Warsaw before the war begins and see its devastating effects first-hand.