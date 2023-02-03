Author A.J. Boyd’s New Book, "A Year With Time," is a Compelling Children’s Story About the Fascinating and Lyrical Journey of Time
Recent release “A Year With Time,” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.J. Boyd, is a lyrical tale about the journey of Time, following his life from his birth on New Year’s Day through each step and stage along the way.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.J. Boyd has completed her new book, “A Year With Time”: an engaging children’s story about the life journey of Time.
Pushed relentlessly by an internal understanding that he must press ever forward and never stop, Time travels throughout the year, encountering a variety of friends and learning important life lessons as he goes and grows. Brilliantly recounted in the colorful and imaginative scenery of each month in the year and each season in its turn, the festive imagery is both inspiring and elaborate. From the icy grip of Jack Frost himself to the warm and inviting whimsical playfulness of Miss April and Miss May, the enchanting characters in each month capture the unique attributes and significant holidays in a fun, new, and exciting way.
Boyd writes, “In January I began, as over the ice and snow I ran. You welcomed me with horns and bells, and many Happy New Year yells. Old North Wind blew against my face and tried to halt me in the race. Tricky Jack Frost he, too was there, his icy fingers in my hair.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.J. Boyd’s fascinating tale invites young readers to join Time as he races from one month to the next and experiences all the beauty and variation life has to offer. The book offers a modern twist on the classic tale of finding oneself.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “A Year With Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
