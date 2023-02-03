Author William B. Wray’s New Book, "My Life and Times," is the Narrative of a Life Both Ordinary and Extraordinary
Recent release “My Life and Times,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William B. Wray, is a memoir of the author and his family and ancestors, representatives of unexceptional White, middle-class America.
Las Vegas, NV, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William B. Wray, a worker in the mining industry, loving father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “My Life and Times”: a thoughtful recollection of not just the author’s life but also for his family and ancestor’s lives, starting with his grandparents losing everything in the Great Depression, and despite his parents having little in financial security, he pursued an education beginning at the University of Utah which helped prepare him for his diverse and often challenging careers and personal life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William B. Wray’s detailed, honest and candid account of the progression of his life through the University of California, Berkeley graduate program in economic geology to his employment and professional endeavors in the fields of law, business, investments and mining, the author observes the way his life and the lives of those around him were affected by myriad changes in society over the past three quarters of a century, referencing and describing many ordinary and a few not so ordinary people who influenced and often enriched the author’s life.
