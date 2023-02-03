Author Wyatt Dave Henderson’s New Book, “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family,” is Released
Recent release “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wyatt Dave Henderson, is a thrilling autobiographical tale that recounts the author's youth and how his family managed to survive the difficult conditions of farming in Oklahoma.
Tulsa, OK, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wyatt Dave Henderson, who spent twenty years worked for AT&T while building high tech telephone offices all over the USA, has completed his new book, “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family”: a captivating series of stories from the author’s childhood and early life that explores the adventures he and his family had while running a farm in rural Oklahoma during the mid 1900s.
“Yahoo! Gather round for a collection of stories from my youth in a world long gone,” writes Henderson. “You will come along with me and my family in exciting tales of survival in Indian Territory, now known as Oklahoma. I know that you, the sophisticated readin’ public, may not believe that many of these adventures actually happened, but they did! I know because they happened to me! Although I’ll be honest, the modern and acceptably civilized man that I am now barely believes a word of it, that it isn’t possible to live through these adventures and to tell the stories. But I did! And they are all true. So here it is. My first book of stories about incredible human strength, farmin’, fires, tornados, famous outlaws, and wildlife, including a fair bit about snakes! And all of this told through the eyes of a young and mischievous me, growing up in the same rough area where famous outlaws like Belle Starr and the James Gang roamed! It sure was exciting! Shoot fire! So put down your phones and turn off your TV. You won’t need them for a few hours because you are holding in your very hands a time machine. A time machine that will take you to a wild and rowdy, somewhat less than a modern, civilized life while introducing you to my young Hairy Wyatt Dave Henderson farmin’ self and my whole farmin’ family. So come sit a spell.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wyatt Dave Henderson’s thrilling memoir will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they experience a bygone era full of excitement and adventure. Henderson weaves an expertly paced collection of moments throughout his family’s history that will leave readers spellbound, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
