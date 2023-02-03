Author Wyatt Dave Henderson’s New Book, “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family,” is Released

Recent release “Wyatt Dave Henderson Cousin to Wyatt Earp Book 1: My Famous Ancestors and My Hairy Henderson Farmin Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wyatt Dave Henderson, is a thrilling autobiographical tale that recounts the author's youth and how his family managed to survive the difficult conditions of farming in Oklahoma.