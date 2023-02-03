Author Ellen Summers’s New Book, "Poetic Imagery," is an Assortment of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Stunning Visuals Within the Reader’s Mind Drawn from the Author's Own Life

Recent release “Poetic Imagery,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ellen Summers, is a stunning series of poetry that brings the author's world to life, providing readers with the chance to escape the stresses and chaos of one's own life to experience something new. Summers weaves an incredible tapestry through her poems that readers will want to revisit over and over again.