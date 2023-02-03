Author Ellen Summers’s New Book, "Poetic Imagery," is an Assortment of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Stunning Visuals Within the Reader’s Mind Drawn from the Author's Own Life
Recent release “Poetic Imagery,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ellen Summers, is a stunning series of poetry that brings the author's world to life, providing readers with the chance to escape the stresses and chaos of one's own life to experience something new. Summers weaves an incredible tapestry through her poems that readers will want to revisit over and over again.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Summers, a poet living on the coast with midwestern roots, has completed her new book, “Poetic Imagery”: a profound collection of poems that brings to life and reflects upon the author’s world and the various places she has seen, as well as the special people that have affected her life. Summers began her writing journey with writing journals and eventually transitioned to poetry after discovering her knack for creating beautiful imagery through her writings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ellen Summers’s stirring poetry takes readers on an intimate and personal journey through the author’s very soul as she reveals her truest self through prose. With each passage, Summers hopes that readers will be able to imagine the scenic views described within and find themselves transported through her writings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poetic Imagery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ellen Summers’s stirring poetry takes readers on an intimate and personal journey through the author’s very soul as she reveals her truest self through prose. With each passage, Summers hopes that readers will be able to imagine the scenic views described within and find themselves transported through her writings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poetic Imagery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories