Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, "Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3," Finds a Group of Heroes Attempting to Locate the Pieces of a Weapon That Holds Their Last Hopes
Recent release “Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is an exhilarating tale that centers around a half-breed fallen angel who must work together with her friends to piece together an ancient artifact that may be the key to ending the war against Barbas, the prince of darkness, who threatens to destroy everything and everyone they love.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sasha R.C., currently resides in Oregon with her husband and two dogs, Smokey and Bandit, has completed her new book, “Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3”: a thrilling fantasy romance that furthers the story of Sky, a half-breed fallen angel, who must work together with a band of angels, humans, and demons alike to repair the only weapon capable of stopping the wicked Barbas before he gains complete control and plunges the world until utter darkness and chaos.
“My wings have been restored and helped Damon, Daniel, and me survive the levels,” writes R.C. “Michael gave me back my powers and, with it, the ability to live forever. We made it. We survived the levels of hell. We got Daniel back, or I think we got him back. He is more distant than ever. He has changed, but so have the rest of us. The levels took something from each of us, something we will not be able to get back.
“Now we must put back together the dagger. But we must first find where the demon Argo hid the three pieces. I have a feeling this journey will be different from all of the rest. Gabriel, one of the most powerful Angels ever created, will be going on the journey with us. Things are becoming more complicated with every passing moment. Damon, Daniel, Gabriel, Michael, and I all need to work together if we want to survive and end the darkness. This is going to be a train wreck.
“Not only do we need to find the pieces of the dagger, but we need to go into Edanya to put it back together again. Only the dagger has the power to kill Barbas and put everything back the way it is meant to be.
“There are many secrets to the dagger, secrets to the soul-bond. We haven’t even touched the surface yet. We might have survived the levels of hell, but now we must survive putting the pieces back together again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sasha R.C.’s spellbinding tale is the third entry of the author’s epic “Unveiled” saga and delivers a stellar follow up to Sky’s mission to stop Barbas, the new prince of darkness, once and for all. With the threat of danger lurking around every turn, Sky and her friends will be forced to keep their wits about them as they embark on their most perilous journey, yet this is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My wings have been restored and helped Damon, Daniel, and me survive the levels,” writes R.C. “Michael gave me back my powers and, with it, the ability to live forever. We made it. We survived the levels of hell. We got Daniel back, or I think we got him back. He is more distant than ever. He has changed, but so have the rest of us. The levels took something from each of us, something we will not be able to get back.
“Now we must put back together the dagger. But we must first find where the demon Argo hid the three pieces. I have a feeling this journey will be different from all of the rest. Gabriel, one of the most powerful Angels ever created, will be going on the journey with us. Things are becoming more complicated with every passing moment. Damon, Daniel, Gabriel, Michael, and I all need to work together if we want to survive and end the darkness. This is going to be a train wreck.
“Not only do we need to find the pieces of the dagger, but we need to go into Edanya to put it back together again. Only the dagger has the power to kill Barbas and put everything back the way it is meant to be.
“There are many secrets to the dagger, secrets to the soul-bond. We haven’t even touched the surface yet. We might have survived the levels of hell, but now we must survive putting the pieces back together again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sasha R.C.’s spellbinding tale is the third entry of the author’s epic “Unveiled” saga and delivers a stellar follow up to Sky’s mission to stop Barbas, the new prince of darkness, once and for all. With the threat of danger lurking around every turn, Sky and her friends will be forced to keep their wits about them as they embark on their most perilous journey, yet this is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories