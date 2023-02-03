Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, "Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3," Finds a Group of Heroes Attempting to Locate the Pieces of a Weapon That Holds Their Last Hopes

Recent release “Unveiled: Secrets of the Dagger: Book 3,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is an exhilarating tale that centers around a half-breed fallen angel who must work together with her friends to piece together an ancient artifact that may be the key to ending the war against Barbas, the prince of darkness, who threatens to destroy everything and everyone they love.