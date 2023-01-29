utobo, the Simplest Platform to Sell Courses and Digital Products, Launches Affiliate Marketing Program
Mountain View, CA, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Silicon Valley-based utobo Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its affiliate marketing program. utobo is a platform that allows creators, solopreneurs, educators, coaches, and small businesses from around the world to create and sell their courses and digital products.
According to utobo's Founder and CEO, Mr. Sahu, "utobo is used by hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries to create courses & digital products, build an authentic connection with subscribers, and increase revenue without the need for multiple tools."
In light of the current economic climate, many individuals are seeking additional income sources. The utobo affiliate marketing program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a commission while supporting creators in selling their courses and digital products.
By joining the program, affiliates can earn a 30% commission for life on every referral. The program is not only a great way to earn extra income, but also a way to support fellow creators and entrepreneurs during these challenging times.
The program is open to anyone and registration is easy. Simply sign up at https://utobo.com/affiliates.
Join the utobo affiliate marketing program today and start earning a commission while helping creators sell their digital products.
Contact
Raj Sahu
+1 650-910-7833
utobo.com
