Kuruma Imports Miami Will be at Fast Expo This Weekend
Kuruma Imports will be participating in this year’s Fast Expo event being held on January 29, 2023, at the Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC).
Jorge Lopez of Kuruma Imports, an established Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) importer in Miami, Florida, will have on exhibition three JDM cars, 1996 Mazda RX7 "Rocket Bunny," 1998 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution racing-inspired, homologation car and a 1991 Honda NSX "World's First All Aluminum Body Mass-Produced Car."
"I look forward to seeing the performance cars and the enthusiasts that enjoy them,” says Jorge Lopez, Manager of Kuruma Imports. “We are excited to participate in the car show along with other JDM lovers like myself, and see the exhibits and hopefully win some exciting prizes.”
About Fast Expo
Over 150 vendor exhibits to visit from performance to traditional. Live engine building, industry celebrities, show vehicles, Fastest Lap Tournament powered by Ricomotech eRacing, door prizes and more.
About Kuruma Imports
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. Our lineup includes exclusives, Skyline GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty and Sambar. In stock a vast selection of Keitora, aka "Kei" trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans and firetrucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.
For information on JDM vehicles offered for sale by Kuruma Imports, visit our Car Gallery located at 7105 NW 41 Street, Miami, Florida, or contact (305) 607-4948 or www.kurumaimports.com.
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
