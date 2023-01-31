Janice Halladay’s New Book, "Death Treasures," Follows Two Friends as They Set Off on a Treasure Hunting Expedition That Becomes Much More Than They Bargained for
Conifer, CO, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janice Halladay, a loving grandmother who enjoys the solitude the Colorado foothills bring her and her husband, has completed her most recent book, “Death Treasures”: a gripping adventure that follows two friends, Scott and Jimmy, who find themselves on the treasure hunt of a lifetime, trapped within a different dimension from their own.
“While searching for a lost Spanish treasure believed to be in the Pike National Forest in Colorado, two friends are catapulted into a terrifying search in an alternate time dimension,” writes Halladay. “Large creatures occupy this dimension along with the Sasquatch, once known by local tribes as Watchers. Journey along with the two treasure hunters in their dangerous quest for the King’s treasure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice Halladay’s book is a captivating tale that is partly inspired by the trips her husband and his friend would often take in order to hunt for lost treasure. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Halladay’s novel, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Death Treasures” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
