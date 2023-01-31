Billy Rhodes’s New Book, "Finders Keepers," is a Thrilling Adventure Following Two Elderly Best Friends as They Evade a Drug Cartel on a Weekend Camping Trip Gone Wrong
Del City, OK, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Billy Rhodes, who found his passion for writing by going to movies with his brother as a kid and dreaming about the perfect story ending, has completed his most recent book, “Finders Keepers”: a gripping and exhilarating tale about two friends becoming the unlikely target of a deadly cartel.
“Standing on top of a mesa in Northeast New Mexico with shovel in hand and looking down at a burial spot he just dug,” writes author Billy Rhodes, “Carroll Adams wonders how in the world this camping trip turned into such a nightmare for him and his best friend Billy McDougall.”
Published by Fulton Books, Billy Rhodes’s book begins as elderly best friends Carroll and Billy embark on a weekend camping trip to escape the monotony of their everyday lives. The trip gets off to a rocky start as the two of them are confronted by a bully at breakfast. They don’t let the encounter get them down, though, and the friends reach their destination: a beautiful camping spot isolated from the rest of the world. Or so they thought.
A police chase speeds past their seemingly secluded spot, and two suitcases are thrown out of the runaway vehicle. Inside each suitcase, Carroll and Billy discover a life-changing amount of money and drugs. The two men plan to keep the money, but the drug cartel has other plans. Can Carroll and Billy evade deadly cartel assassins and keep their families safe? Follow along with these old friends as they are led on a multi-state manhunt immersed in the dirty business of drugs.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Finders Keepers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
