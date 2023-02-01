Joan Calvanese’s New Book, “Nana Is Now My Guardian Angel!" is a Beautiful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns How Loved Ones Who Have Passed Can Still Remain in One's Life
West Harwich, MA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joan Calvanese, a mother of four who resides with her husband of forty years in both Cape Cod, MA and in Naples, FL, has completed her most recent book, “Nana Is Now My Guardian Angel!”: a charming tale of a young girl whose grandmother passes away and goes to Heaven, becoming an angel to look down upon her granddaughter and protect her.
“Jenny and her Nana were best friends,” writes Calvanese. “Suddenly Jenny’s Nana passes away and Jenny is very sad. With her parents’ loving conversation and guidance, Jenny learns though her Nana has passed away, she is still with her and will watch over her throughout her life. Jenny is so happy to know that Nana will now be her Guardian Angel!”
Published by Fulton Books, Joan Calvanese’s book is a tribute to the author’s mother, Rita, and serves as a way of honoring her legacy as a loving and caring mother and grandmother. With colorful artwork to bring her story to life, Calvanese hopes to reach readers of all ages to teach them that despite a loved one passing away, their love is never truly gone, and they can still be a part of one’s life, always.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Nana Is Now My Guardian Angel!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
