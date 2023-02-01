"Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy" is a Compelling Autobiography of a Football Legend Turned TV Sportscaster
Summerville, SC, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harmon Wages, a former professional football player and Emmy-nominated sportscaster, has finally told his story in "Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy," the engaging and informative life journey of NFL icon Charmin’ Harmon, starting with his humble beginnings in Jacksonville, Florida.
“My favorite spot was a humongous Magnolia tree across from Dad’s store that had branches 30' high, going straight up,” writes Wages. “The huge leaves hid me but I could see everything for miles. I’d climb up there and think about where my life was headed. I never dreamed I’d play pro football, be on TV, or do anything special, but it turns out those Magnolia branches were pointed in the right direction.”
Published by Fulton Books, the saga follows Wages’ whirlwind career as he goes from a Florida Gator and “The Gatorade Kid” to an Atlanta Falcon to a sportscaster struck down in his prime. As an infant, Wages was sold to his adoptive parents for $500, but that never slowed him down. In high school, he was called “the best running QB in all of Florida.” However, most of his time at University of Florida was spent in the shadows of Heisman Trophy Winner Steve Spurrier. After Spurrier graduated, a pre-season injury left Wages sidelined so he was undrafted by the NFL, but his faith in God led him to persist. Wages showed up cold to the Atlanta Falcons’ tryouts in 1968 and won himself a spot on the team.
In 1969, Wages became one of only eight NFL players at the time to achieve the “hat trick.” In one game he scored three touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving, and one passing. This propelled him to NFL legend status, but a knee injury in 1974 sidelined him for good. Never one to back down, Wages found success as an Atlanta TV sportscaster. At the height of his career, he was sent to federal prison for drug possession, something he believes to have been a set-up. Now, hear his side of the story in the captivating autobiography, "Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy" at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. A portion of proceeds from sales will benefit Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“My favorite spot was a humongous Magnolia tree across from Dad’s store that had branches 30' high, going straight up,” writes Wages. “The huge leaves hid me but I could see everything for miles. I’d climb up there and think about where my life was headed. I never dreamed I’d play pro football, be on TV, or do anything special, but it turns out those Magnolia branches were pointed in the right direction.”
Published by Fulton Books, the saga follows Wages’ whirlwind career as he goes from a Florida Gator and “The Gatorade Kid” to an Atlanta Falcon to a sportscaster struck down in his prime. As an infant, Wages was sold to his adoptive parents for $500, but that never slowed him down. In high school, he was called “the best running QB in all of Florida.” However, most of his time at University of Florida was spent in the shadows of Heisman Trophy Winner Steve Spurrier. After Spurrier graduated, a pre-season injury left Wages sidelined so he was undrafted by the NFL, but his faith in God led him to persist. Wages showed up cold to the Atlanta Falcons’ tryouts in 1968 and won himself a spot on the team.
In 1969, Wages became one of only eight NFL players at the time to achieve the “hat trick.” In one game he scored three touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving, and one passing. This propelled him to NFL legend status, but a knee injury in 1974 sidelined him for good. Never one to back down, Wages found success as an Atlanta TV sportscaster. At the height of his career, he was sent to federal prison for drug possession, something he believes to have been a set-up. Now, hear his side of the story in the captivating autobiography, "Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Harmon Wages: The Butcher’s Boy" at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. A portion of proceeds from sales will benefit Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories