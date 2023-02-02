Larry Brewer’s New Book, "Ballad of Danny Deer," is a Captivating Look Back at How the Vietnam War Forever Changed a Generation of Hopeful Young Adults
Bakersfield, CA, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Larry Brewer, a musician and composer who took up writing when he lost his hearing, has completed his most recent book, “Ballad of Danny Deer”: a gripping and potent period piece about one of the most exciting and challenging times in recent history.
“The 1960s and 1970s were a magical time in America’s history—rock and roll music, muscle cars, cruising, drive-ins, and Vietnam,” says author Larry Brewer. “Danny Deer was a young man just out of high school and ready to take on the world cruising with his buddies and girlfriend and racing cars made for an ideal life. But when one of Danny’s friends crashes his car while drag racing, life suddenly starts to become real.”
Published by Fulton Books, Larry Brewer’s book follows happy-go-lucky Danny Deer as his life gets turned upside-down by the 1969 Vietnam draft. Danny and his buddy enlist in the marines, hoping to set out on an adventure that will change their lives for the better. But life doesn’t always go according to plan.
While Danny is away, his family members back at home worry. Jenny, his fiancée, tries her best to prepare their home so that they can live happily as a married couple upon his return. She, along with everyone who has a loved one in the service, lives in fear of the day she may answer the door to a uniformed officer holding Danny’s hat. Over in Vietnam, Danny finds himself along with the rest of his squad caught in a jungle trap. Can he save his squad, even if it means sacrificing himself?
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase “Ballad of Danny Deer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
