Tina Penrose’s New Book, "Demarcus the Devious Spider," is a Humorous Children’s Story About a Sneaky Spider Plotting His Revenge on His Favorite Human
Center Point, LA, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tina Penrose, an accomplished writer who loves to create stories that engage and educate readers, has completed her most recent book, “Demarcus the Devious Spider”: an amusing and crafty tale about the rivalry between spiders and humans.
“Demarcus stretched his long black legs to loosen up his muscles for the long night that lay ahead,” writes author Tina Penrose. “He was excited about the devious plan he had in store for Laken as she scurried off to work in the morning. This would be day three if his plans were pulled off successfully. He took pleasure in seeing her jump around, trying to get out of his webs each morning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tina Penrose’s book follows a sly spider named Demarcus who lives outside the home of a girl named Laken. Lately, he’s been spinning webs at night in order to watch her get stuck in them in the morning. After two days of torment, Laken declares that she will never run into Demarcus’ spider web again.
Encouraged by this, Demarcus sets out to create his most intricate web yet. He works tirelessly through the night in order to get a good scare out of Laken. But will his wonderful web weaving work? Will Laken once again fall into his trap? Find out within the exciting pages of “Demarcus the Devious Spider.”
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Demarcus the Devious Spider” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Demarcus stretched his long black legs to loosen up his muscles for the long night that lay ahead,” writes author Tina Penrose. “He was excited about the devious plan he had in store for Laken as she scurried off to work in the morning. This would be day three if his plans were pulled off successfully. He took pleasure in seeing her jump around, trying to get out of his webs each morning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tina Penrose’s book follows a sly spider named Demarcus who lives outside the home of a girl named Laken. Lately, he’s been spinning webs at night in order to watch her get stuck in them in the morning. After two days of torment, Laken declares that she will never run into Demarcus’ spider web again.
Encouraged by this, Demarcus sets out to create his most intricate web yet. He works tirelessly through the night in order to get a good scare out of Laken. But will his wonderful web weaving work? Will Laken once again fall into his trap? Find out within the exciting pages of “Demarcus the Devious Spider.”
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Demarcus the Devious Spider” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories