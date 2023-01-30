"Fight for the White House" Receives Award for Best Political Parody Gaming App of 2022
“Mortal Kombat” Style Game Takes a Novel Approach to Political Contests and Elections.
Austin, TX, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ORE System is pleased to announce that the company’s “Fight For the White House” free mobile gaming app has received the Stellar Business Award for Best Political Parody Gaming App of 2022. The free mobile game app takes a novel approach to political contests by allowing gamers to pit candidates against one another in battles reminiscent of the “Mortal Kombat” video game series. The game rises above political stances, allowing voters to release steam and share a good laugh as whimsical caricatures of candidates, from Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Mike Pence to Hilary Clinton, among others, battle it out in the app. Rather than facing off in stuffy debates, the gamer can fight for control of the White House with hilarious superpowers like Trump’s deadly dollar signs and Pence’s flaming crosses.
“Who can forget the 2020 election?” asks Nick Donarski, CTO and Co-Founder of ORE System. “What some viewed as a joke, I saw as an opportunity. The candidates’ mudslinging and the voter’s vitriol inspired me to create and launch the ‘Fight For’ franchise. No one is happy with that election’s results. Instead of listening to voters grumble for four years, we gave them a chance to put a new champion in the White House.”
ORE intends to update the award-winning app with new characters, new fight tactics, and new scenarios. In upcoming releases, gamers can expect to “Fight for the White House” of 2024 and even worldwide domination.
Gamers can download the original version of “Fight for the White House” free on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. ORE is already licensed to take the game to Xbox and Play Station platforms.
About Stellar Business
Stellar Business supports small businesses and startups by highlighting outstanding companies. It is the #1 place to apply for awards, including American advertising awards, American business awards, small business excellence awards, and content marketing awards. Winning an American small business award is a great way to show customers that they can trust you or your business.
About ORE System
Made by gamers, ORE System is bringing blockchain solutions to the world to unlock the potential of Web3. With a vision of educating, informing, and leading innovation by simplifying the bleeding edge technologies that create enterprise-changing solutions, ORE System focuses on developing technology that supports and enhances the ORE Ecoverse. ORE System revolutionized the gaming industry by reducing the time, cost, and experience a game developer needs to integrate blockchain technology into their games. Within the ORE Ecosystem, gamers truly own the gear, and developers truly own the game. The complete ORE system is the first cross-platform ecosystem available to the blockchain community where for the first time, participants REALLY determine if an item is worth anything.
For more information, visit www.ore-system.com.
Source: ORE System
