Reba Loves Shabbat by Ron Isaacs Now Available at HGBM
Springfield, OH, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, Reba Loves Shabbat by Ron Isaacs.
The author's golden retriever, named Reba, seems to know when the Sabbath is coming. Each week on Friday afternoon as the house is being cleaned and prepared for the day of rest, Reba watches the action with excitement. She can smell the chicken soup and baking of challah bread, her favorite. Before the Sabbath meal the author places his hands on Reba's head and offers her a special blessing for health and peace. Reba truly loves Shabbat and is adored by her family and grandkids.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 130 books that make learning and lore easily accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. His books for Higher Ground Books and Media include I am Hanukkah: A Mindfulness Journey, I am Passover: A Mindfulness Journey, Prayer for the World: Song of the Grass, Moses and the Extra Ten, and Oscar the Octopus: A Hanukkah Tale. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
