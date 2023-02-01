"Brand Identity Design: A Study in Simplicity and Clarity" by MRK Studio
"Brand Identity Design: A Study in Simplicity and Clarity" is a comprehensive guide to creating and implementing a successful brand identity.
New York, NY, February 01, 2023
A new book, "Brand Identity Design: A Study in Simplicity and Clarity" delves into the essential elements of creating a successful brand identity. Written by renowned branding expert Muhammad Rudi Kurniawan, S.Ds, M.Sn is a founder of MRK Studio, the book explores the relationship between branding and consumer behavior, the impact of brand identity on company performance, and the process of creating and implementing a brand identity.
The book is a comprehensive guide for designers, marketers, and business owners who want to understand the key principles of brand identity design. Through case studies, examples, and practical advice, the author illustrates how simplicity and clarity can be used to create a powerful brand identity that connects with consumers and drives business success.
"In today's digital age, consumers are bombarded with an overwhelming amount of information and choices," says Muhammad Rudi Kurniawan, S.Ds, M.Sn. "A clear and simple brand identity can help cut through the noise and create a lasting impression in the minds of consumers."
The book also covers the role of storytelling in brand identity, the use of digital media in branding, and the role of brand identity in shaping the perception of a company or product. It is a valuable resource for anyone looking to create a brand identity that stands out and resonates with their target audience.
"Brand Identity Design: A Study in Simplicity and Clarity" is available on Amazon.
About the Author: Muhammad Rudi Kurniawan, S.Ds, M.Sn is a design expert with over 10 years of experience in the industry. He have worked with national and international clients, including United Nation, and his work has been published and exhibited in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Denmark, Russia, USA, Australia, Austria, United Arab Emirates, Romania, Switzerland, China. He hold a degree in bachelor degree in visual communication design from Institut Teknologi Nasional Bandung and a Master's degree in Visual Communication Design from Institut Seni Indonesia Padangpanjang.
