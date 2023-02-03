Author Barbara Marozzi’s New Book, "You Love Me?" is an Uplifting Tale for Young Readers to Realize God's Love and How It Differs from Other Forms They May Come to Know

Recent release “You Love Me?” from Covenant Books author Barbara Marozzi, centers around a young boy who finds his great Saturday ruined as he's forced to do chores and wait to play with his friends. While waiting, a powerful discussion with his mother leads the young boy to learn about the special love that God has for his followers who learn to accept Christ in their lives.