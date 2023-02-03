Author Barbara Marozzi’s New Book, "You Love Me?" is an Uplifting Tale for Young Readers to Realize God's Love and How It Differs from Other Forms They May Come to Know
Recent release “You Love Me?” from Covenant Books author Barbara Marozzi, centers around a young boy who finds his great Saturday ruined as he's forced to do chores and wait to play with his friends. While waiting, a powerful discussion with his mother leads the young boy to learn about the special love that God has for his followers who learn to accept Christ in their lives.
North Wales, PA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Marozzi, who retired from a childcare agency and currently teaches second-grade Sunday School, has completed her new book, “You Love me?”: a faith-based read that explores Christ’s complete and total love in terms that young readers can comprehend.
“Teaching second-grade Sunday school, I could see that the children could not grasp the great love that God has for them,” writes Marozzi. “The true concept of someone dying in their place for their sin is not helping them comprehend his love. For them, loving pizza and loving God seem to be the same. Sometimes children have other issues, too, that prevent them from really feeling loved. My hope for this book would be for children to come to know the love of God, receive him as Savior, and feel that love through their life. I feel it’s very important to build a loving foundation for them to believe and say, ‘Yes, God really loves me!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Marozzi’s new book is a beautiful testimony to God’s eternal love that he has for all his children who accept Christ as their savior. Marozzi uses easy to understand concepts that will allow parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages and teach them the importance of building a strong connection with the Lord and accepting his love.
Readers can purchase “You Love me?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
