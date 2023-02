Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Communication and Connection (AKA - Relapse Prevention)," by Sarina Wheatman

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Communication and Connection (AKA - Relapse Prevention):The incoherent alcoholic, the out-of-control junkie, the gambler spinning lies and dreams. They do unspeakable things, they want us to forgive them, then do it all again. It is hard to forgive them. Are they just selfish - uncaring? After all, you just have to say no, don’t you?Communication and Connection explores some of the questions and crazy, out of control worlds of the addict. Perhaps comes to new conclusions.Sarina Wheatman asserts: “We talk - we listen - we comprehend what is going on in the brain. We change some of the actions that are done without thinking. We alter our thinking. The change brings healing."Addiction is an illness, it is a scourge in our modern world, it has defied anyone trying to find a cure. But change is possible.”This work is available worldwide:Paperback (146 pages)ISBN-13 9781800943520 and 9781800943674Kindle eBook ASIN B0B4PNGXFJPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CANDCAlso by Sarina Wheatman:My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of RehabWires Untwisting: Untangling the World of AddictionsAbout Sarina WheatmanSarina Wheatman, lives, works and writes about addiction and recovery. Addiction is a very strange phenomenon indeed, to which most people who are lucky enough to find recovery will attest. First a destroyer of all values and potential killer, and then a twist of fate and the knowledge of it can be used for the greater good.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002