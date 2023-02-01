Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Communication and Connection (AKA - Relapse Prevention)," by Sarina Wheatman
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Communication and Connection (AKA - Relapse Prevention)" – a self-help manual for the journey from addiction.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Communication and Connection (AKA - Relapse Prevention):
The incoherent alcoholic, the out-of-control junkie, the gambler spinning lies and dreams. They do unspeakable things, they want us to forgive them, then do it all again. It is hard to forgive them. Are they just selfish - uncaring? After all, you just have to say no, don’t you?
Communication and Connection explores some of the questions and crazy, out of control worlds of the addict. Perhaps comes to new conclusions.
Sarina Wheatman asserts: “We talk - we listen - we comprehend what is going on in the brain. We change some of the actions that are done without thinking. We alter our thinking. The change brings healing.
"Addiction is an illness, it is a scourge in our modern world, it has defied anyone trying to find a cure. But change is possible.”
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (146 pages)
ISBN-13 9781800943520 and 9781800943674
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B4PNGXFJ
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CANDC
Also by Sarina Wheatman:
My Best Thinking: The Highs and Lows of Rehab
Wires Untwisting: Untangling the World of Addictions
About Sarina Wheatman
Sarina Wheatman, lives, works and writes about addiction and recovery. Addiction is a very strange phenomenon indeed, to which most people who are lucky enough to find recovery will attest. First a destroyer of all values and potential killer, and then a twist of fate and the knowledge of it can be used for the greater good.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
