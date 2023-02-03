Author Michael Parks Barker’s New Book, "Little Ouch the Grouch," is the Story of Little Ouch and His Lessons About Being Happy in Life
Recent release “Little Ouch the Grouch,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Parks Barker, is the story of a little boy learning the lesson of being satisfied with what he has.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Parks Barker has completed his new book, “Little Ouch the Grouch”: an exciting story following Little Ouch, a young boy who finds that he is not very happy or satisfied with his life, griping about this and that when things would not go his way or looking for new things to gripe about, for it was always easy to find something new to gripe about.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Parks Barker’s potent tale follows Little Ouch as he leaves the house and slowly but surely starts to find out that there are other things in life than just griping and being upset, instead meeting people, finding friends, and having fun, transforming from a little boy with a bad attitude to one with pride and personal satisfaction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Ouch the Grouch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Parks Barker’s potent tale follows Little Ouch as he leaves the house and slowly but surely starts to find out that there are other things in life than just griping and being upset, instead meeting people, finding friends, and having fun, transforming from a little boy with a bad attitude to one with pride and personal satisfaction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Ouch the Grouch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories