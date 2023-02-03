Donna Hatton’s New Book, "Dream," Centers Around the Death of a Young Woman Whose Death is Ruled a Heart Attack and the Investigations That Reveals It to be a Murder
Spurger, TX, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donna Hatton, who lived on a produce farm in Southeast Texas with her husband and their black cocker spaniel, Kissi, and majored in English and creative writing in college, has completed her most recent book, “Dream”: a stirring tale that follows a quick-witted detective as he investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his friend’s sister.
“Debbie Helton fights to prove that her beloved sister’s death was murder and not a heart attack,” writes Hatton. “Debbie enlists the help of friend and neighbor Detective Gary Layton to prove her theory of greed and lust that brought on her murder. Detective Gary Layton uncovers the most heinous crime he has ever witnessed that makes him rethink his career choice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Hatton’s book is a spellbinding story that follows Layton’s pursuit of the truth and his uncovering of a much larger conspiracy and cover-up. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Hatton weaves a compelling mystery full of unforgettable characters and stunning twists that are sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats and stay with them long after the tale’s conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
