Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Selection Box: Short Stories," by Marjorie Wynn

About Selection Box: Short StoriesMarjorie Wynn writes: "For me, writing about ordinary people when confronted with dark themes gives more scope for drama than those with Happy Ever After endings. We all have times of calamitous or even tragic events to deal with in life and the story comes from how we deal with these. The stories I have selected - e.g. Sour Grass (an awards-winning story) Last Act, As I Was Going Up The Stair and No Man's Land have sad and sometimes unexpected endings. My Lady Isabella is pure fiction and Serenissima developed from a real-life visit to Venice."This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (62 pages)ISBN-13 9781800944855Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023