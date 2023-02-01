Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Selection Box: Short Stories," by Marjorie Wynn
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Selection Box: Short Stories
Marjorie Wynn writes: “For me, writing about ordinary people when confronted with dark themes gives more scope for drama than those with Happy Ever After endings. We all have times of calamitous or even tragic events to deal with in life and the story comes from how we deal with these. The stories I have selected - e.g. Sour Grass (an awards-winning story) Last Act, As I Was Going Up The Stair and No Man's Land have sad and sometimes unexpected endings. My Lady Isabella is pure fiction and Serenissima developed from a real-life visit to Venice.”
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (62 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.41 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944855
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BSNW267L
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SELECTION
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Marjorie Wynn writes: “For me, writing about ordinary people when confronted with dark themes gives more scope for drama than those with Happy Ever After endings. We all have times of calamitous or even tragic events to deal with in life and the story comes from how we deal with these. The stories I have selected - e.g. Sour Grass (an awards-winning story) Last Act, As I Was Going Up The Stair and No Man's Land have sad and sometimes unexpected endings. My Lady Isabella is pure fiction and Serenissima developed from a real-life visit to Venice.”
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (62 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.41 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944855
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BSNW267L
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SELECTION
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories