Phillips & Associates Realty Ranked in the Top 15 of San Antonio Top Performing Residential Real Estate Brokerages
Phillips & Associates Realty, once again topped the list of Residential Real Estate Brokerages in the San Antonio area, ranking in the top 15.
San Antonio, TX, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On the eve of their 10-year anniversary, Phillips & Associates Realty, once again topped San Antonio Business Journal’s list of Residential Real Estate Brokerages in the San Antonio area ending the 2021 sales year with $125.63 million in sales. Up from $110.44 million in 2020.
Phillips & Associates Realty is a family-owned boutique brokerage with 3 generations of brokers & over 70 years of Real Estate experience offering a full range of residential real estate services. They pride themselves in the ability to go above and beyond for their clients and agents. What makes this company more than just another real estate company is their attention to detail and the level of training provided to their agents. Through personalized training, their agents have the expertise to see a purchase or sale through from start to finish and their ongoing commitment to excellence also delivers maximum peace of mind that their many satisfied home buyers and sellers can attest to.
Recognition for top performance is nothing new for Phillips & Associates Realty. Over the years they have won several awards including Broker of the Year, #1 Residential Sales Agent in San Antonio, Top Real Estate Company by sales 4 times running and Top 10 Agents in San Antonio per US News and World Report.
Are you looking to enter the real estate industry or are you a REALTOR® looking for a broker with a dedicated support team, continued education, one-on-one training, and top of the line marketing? Contact Phillips & Associates Realty, they are hiring.
Phillips & Associates Realty is a family-owned boutique brokerage with 3 generations of brokers & over 70 years of Real Estate experience offering a full range of residential real estate services. They pride themselves in the ability to go above and beyond for their clients and agents. What makes this company more than just another real estate company is their attention to detail and the level of training provided to their agents. Through personalized training, their agents have the expertise to see a purchase or sale through from start to finish and their ongoing commitment to excellence also delivers maximum peace of mind that their many satisfied home buyers and sellers can attest to.
Recognition for top performance is nothing new for Phillips & Associates Realty. Over the years they have won several awards including Broker of the Year, #1 Residential Sales Agent in San Antonio, Top Real Estate Company by sales 4 times running and Top 10 Agents in San Antonio per US News and World Report.
Are you looking to enter the real estate industry or are you a REALTOR® looking for a broker with a dedicated support team, continued education, one-on-one training, and top of the line marketing? Contact Phillips & Associates Realty, they are hiring.
Contact
Phillips & Associates RealtyContact
Tom Phillips
210-571-0330
https://phillipsrealty.co/
phillipsrealty1@outlook.com
Tom Phillips
210-571-0330
https://phillipsrealty.co/
phillipsrealty1@outlook.com
Categories