Veterans Home Care’s Bonnie Laiderman and David Laiderman Named to Titan 100
St. Louis, MO, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Veterans Home Care announces Bonnie Laiderman, Founder, and David Laiderman, CEO, have been named St. Louis Titan 100 honorees for 2023.
The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in the industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
Bonnie Laiderman launched Veterans Home Care in 2003 to help veterans, and their spouses who qualify, receive assistance for home-based daily living activities through a pension with the Department of Veterans. Through its VetAssist® Program the company has grown to now include over 114 employees, 5000+ home care agency partners, and service to 22,000 clients. Under her leadership the company has won many awards for business achievement and community service.
David Laiderman became CEO in 2021 and is leading VHC to its next level of growth. The company is re-imagining healthcare for seniors and is launching new products and services such as its voice-activated SmartCompanion device which is gaining national recognition and adoption as it combines voice-activated calling, and video chats with the intelligence and fun of Alexa®, replacing old-fashioned medical alert devices. Available through sister company SmartCompanion Care LLC, the device is available to all seniors regardless of military service.
“It is both exciting and humbling to be named to the Titan 100,” said Bonnie Laiderman. “This honor is symbolic of not only our success of serving veterans nationwide but also the efforts of our great team who make it all possible. We are proud to have served thousands of veterans and their families for two decades.”
David Laiderman said, “This honor salutes both our past and our future. VHC is positioned for strong growth as we continue to focus on new products and services for all seniors. This includes laying the groundwork to move into telemedicine and therapeutic care.”
The 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 represent companies employing more than 89,000 individuals and generating $26 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. All will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 6, 2023 at The Factory, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, said, “The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”
About Veterans Home Care
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, VHC’s VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 5,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 22,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans, who served during wartime, and their spouses can apply for a non-service-related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. Military service must have occurred during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam era, or Persian Gulf War. Limitations apply. For details and qualifications contact your social worker or https://veteranshomecare.com.
About Veterans Home Care
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, VHC’s VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 5,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 22,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans, who served during wartime, and their spouses can apply for a non-service-related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. Military service must have occurred during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam era, or Persian Gulf War. Limitations apply. For details and qualifications contact your social worker or https://veteranshomecare.com.
