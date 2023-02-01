Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The River: A Story of Young Love and Adventure" by David Clay
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The River: A Story of Young Love and Adventure" by David Clay.
About The River:
The story is set in the early days of the Second World War and tells of a young Jewish boy, Alfie, from the East End of London who is evacuated to a farm in Gloucestershire.
The experiences there are very new to him, and he meets a young Gypsy girl. Esmeralda, and together they forge a friendship that grows stronger as they experience adventures together.
Their adventures cross boundaries of time and countries and give them a close insight into important episodes in American history.
They meet many diverse characters from a historical period of great upheaval whilst still retaining a foothold in the traumas of wartime England.
In the end, however old or young we are, love can grow from friendship, but friendship is the most important ingredient.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (324 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.06 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944848 / 9781800944886
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BSDHRWVN
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/THERIVER
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
David Clay was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK in 1943.
His Father was a General Practitioner who after distinguished service in the war joined a practice in Letchworth Garden City.
David’s Father was unfortunately killed in a motor accident in 1958 and David left school at 16 to take up an apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering.
The majority of his working life was spent in the Construction Industry.
David is married to Angela Clay and they live near Cambridge. They have two children, Arabella and Daniel, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
David only started writing in his seventies. After being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, his wife, Angela, underwent a long but successful operation to have it removed, followed by an extensive period of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
It was during this period of caring for his wife that David started writing The River.
Daid says, “The writing took my mind off the worry and stress during that difficult period of recouperation. For two or three hours in the evening my mind was filled with the process of writing and the development of the adventure. Each evening I would read what I had written to my wife who became my greatest encouragement.”
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
