Loveforce International Releases a Song About the Plight of Teachers
On Friday, February 3, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single that chronicles the plight of teachers.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 3, Loveforce International will release a song about the plight of teachers. The song is by Loveforce International Recording Artists Teacherz. Teacherz consists of musicians who are (or were), teachers in an urban school district. The song is in a blending of genres, Psychedelic Rock genre in a sort of traditional dirge fashion.
Lyrically, the song chronicles the types of things teachers have to go through. It talks about the extensive education required to become a teacher and that the pay is not commensurate with the amount of education required just to get an entry level teaching position. It talks about the various mandates that make teachers jobs more difficult. It also talks about the positive ways teachers impact children’s lives.
“Teachers are often the scapegoats of educational systems that keep them overworked, under paid and underfunded. Like the songs says, systems that that expect a Cadillac performance on a Pinto budget,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Is it any wonder that college programs producing teachers are running at only 25% enrollment? I predict that there will be a massive teacher shortage for years to come and songs like “Teacher Blues” are important because they point these issues out,” he Continued.
The new Digital Music Single “Teacher Blues” by Loveforce International Recording Artists Teacherz, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media
Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
