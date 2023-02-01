Loveforce International Announces Its February 2023 Digital Music Releases
Loveforce International announces its releases for February 2023.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will release new Digital Music Singles by at least six different recording artists this month. The artists include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective, and Teacherz. The releases will include love songs. The songs will be released every Friday including February 3, 10, 17 and 24. The love songs will be released the Friday before and the Friday after Valentine’s Day.
Several of the songs released in February will be multi-genre. This means they will be songs that are written to fall into more than one genre category. The multi-genre songs will include Psychedelic Dirge-Rock, Blues-Rock, Spiritual, Hard-Soft Rock and Fitness-exercise / Dance. One Soul genre song will also be
released.
“This February, we will release love songs but we will also release a song about the plight of teachers, and an instrumental version of a song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Singles for February will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
Contact
