Burning Soul Collective Relaunches Soul Writer Society
The Soul Writer Society is a collective for writers at any stage of their journey, focused on writing for self-expression, legacy, and impact.
Chicago, IL, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Burning Soul Collective is proud to announce the relaunch of their writing community, The Soul Writer Society. The Soul Writer Society is a space for writers to come together, share their work, and support one another in their creative endeavors.
The community already offers a variety of events and resources for writers of all levels, including live writing sessions, daily writing prompts, member challenges, and writer training. In addition to the transition to a new platform for the community, Burning Soul Collective added more opportunities for members to connect with each other and learn from industry professionals through networking events and guest speaker series.
"We are thrilled to relaunch the Soul Writer Society and provide an upgraded and engaging space for writers to come together and grow as creatives," said Lauren Eckhardt, founder, and CEO of Burning Soul Collective. "The new platform provides a place to accept daily challenges and compete with fellow members, join community discussions, access resources shared by the Burning Soul Collective team, and join live writing sessions – whether online or in the app. Writing can be a solitary pursuit, but we believe that by connecting with others and sharing our work, we can help one another achieve our creative goals."
Burning Soul Collective believes that when you spend just 10 minutes each day on your writing, you become a better writer. As a member of the Soul Writer Society, find inspiration and combat writer’s block with daily writing prompts and your new writer friends to get your creative juices flowing.
To learn more about The Soul Writer Society or to join the community, please visit www.SoulWriterSociety.com.
About Burning Soul Collective
Burning Soul Collective is dedicated to serving authors sharing powerful stories. Founded in April 2020 by Lauren Eckhardt, Burning Soul Collective helps new writers and career authors alike write, publish, and promote their book using our unique framework, a deeply introspective and creative journey through reflection, planning, creation, and impact to bring books to life. To learn more, visit www.burningsoulcollective.com.
Categories