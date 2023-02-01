Evolving in 2023, HypeHorizen Esports Makes Changes
HypeHorizen is an online company that works with content creators, influencers, streamers, esports players, and gamers. The company was established in May 2020 and has since undergone several changes to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Elk Mills, MD, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The mission at HypeHorizen is to connect brands and businesses with the industry's most talented and dedicated content creators. The company teaches influencers and creators how to understand the importance of building relationships between creators and brands and strives to make that process as seamless as possible.
In August 2022, HypeHorizen added an apparel and merch department to its website. This new addition allows them to expand their offerings and provide the gaming community with a broader range of products and services. As HypeHorizen continues to grow, they remain committed to delivering creators and gamers the resources and support they need to achieve their goals.
"We are excited about the future of HypeHorizen and look forward to continuing to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of our community. Whether you're a content creator, influencer, streamer, esports player, or gamer, we welcome you to join us on this journey." stated the CEO, VengaDragon.
When asked about HypeHorizen's goals for success, VengaDragon commented further, "At HypeHorizen, the key to success in the content creation industry is not just about being a talented creator but also about being a helpful and polite community member. Our team carefully handpicks content creators skilled in their craft and strives to be strong advocates for a positive mindset."
HypeHorizen understands that creating content can be challenging, and they dedicate resources to providing their creators with the help and support they need to excel. The HypeHorizen Management Team is always on hand to offer guidance and advice and work closely with the team's creators to help them develop their skills and improve their content.
VengaDragon stated, "Everyone should have the opportunity to create and share their content, and we strive to create a safe and welcoming space for all creators."
In addition, HypeHorizen is an inclusive and empathetic organization committed to helping creators from all backgrounds and walks of life.
When asked about sponsorship opportunities, the CEO states, "Our company also provides an opportunity for creators for sponsorship by businesses. We work with many brands and companies to connect them with the perfect content creator for their campaign. Our creators have the opportunity to earn money through sponsored content, product reviews, and more, and we strive to ensure that every partnership is a win-win for both the creator and the brand."
HypeHorizen is not just limited to content creation. They are also building a Valorant Team and Call of Duty Team and have plans to build the largest Hearthstone Tournament in the world before the end of 2023. The company believes in providing the gaming community many opportunities to showcase its talents and roster. In 2023, HypeHorizen is excited to expand its offerings to include more esports opportunities.
In conclusion, HypeHorizen is an innovative and dedicated company committed to providing content creators and gamers with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to succeed. The management is proud to work with a team of talented and dedicated creators who positively impact the content creation and gaming industry. Whether a streamer, content creator, influencer, esports player, or gamer, HypeHorizen is ready to assist. To learn more about how HypeHorizen can help creators or your company take your content and gaming to the next level. Gamers, sponsors and influencers can contact HypeHorizen, as they strive to be the best in the industry and support creators and sponsors every step of the way.
Contact
Lucy Ward
+44 (0)20 3289 5333
hypehorizen.com
