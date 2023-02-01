The Area 51 First Contact Research Center Documents Improved Instrument Resolution Bandwidth & Sensitivity Settings for Advance Life Form Studies
Reno, NV, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Area 51 First Contact Research Center investigators, using industry leading electromagnetic spectrum analyzers, determined -120 dBm as a new instrument sensitivity setting for working with sources of Area 51 Advanced Life Form evidence. The new instrument resolution bandwidth requirement was determined to be 1 kilohertz. Electromagnetic spectrum analyzers with a RBW greater than 1 kilohertz were unable to resolve valuable data from background electromagnetic interference. The Area 51 First Contact Research Center works to connect interested research institutes and Area 51 aficionados with research results that impact world views on "Contact" with Area 51 Advanced Life Forms.
“Documenting never before seen electromagnetic energy measurements, during research studies with Area 51 contactees, is getting easier thanks to advances in instrument sensitivity and technology. We collect over three times the amount of data when using our new -120dBm sensitivity setting,” Joe Reyes- research staff at The Area 51 First Contact Research Center.
About the Study:
The investigation was conducted using custom built electromagnetic spectrum analyzers in a testing room isolated from wireless network interference and background sources of electromagnetic energy. Data collected using the new -120 dBM sensitivity setting was compared to the data collected using the older less sensitive instruments. Three independent trials were conducted in the testing room to confirm the results. The investigation helped to show previously studied contactees from Area 51 can be reassessed in the lab as a result of new advances in instrument sensitivity.
Research projects and exclusive data from breakthrough studies in Area 51 Advanced Life Form Theory are previewed on The Area 51 First Contact Research Center webpage at http://www.area51firstcontactresearchcenter.com
Joe Reyes
775-741-1392
www.area51firstcontactresearchcenter.com
