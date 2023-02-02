"Byzantium After Byzantium," by Nicolae Iorga, Now Available from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Byzantium After Byzantium by Nicolae Iorga. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
Although Constantinople fell to the Turks in 1453, bringing an end to the Eastern Roman Empire which had survived its predecessor in the West by nearly one thousand years, this important book argues that Byzantium did not die, but continued to influence European history all the way up to the beginning of the nineteenth century.
Nicolae Iorga’s formula “Byzantium after Byzantium” defines several centuries of world history. Iorga points out the great contributions of Byzantine civilization to the Western world, especially during the Renaissance. He demonstrates that Byzantium survived through its people and local autonomies, as well as through its exiles. They continued the Byzantine ideas, aspirations, education, and way of life. All of this allows us to speak of a Byzantium after Byzantium.
The author, Nicolae Iorga (1871-1940), was one of Romania’s greatest historians. During his long and distinguished academic career, Iorga authored more than 1,000 books and 12,000 articles. The book is enriched with a preface by one of Romania’s leading historians of Southeastern Europe, Academician Virgil Cândea.
Byzantium After Byzantium by Nicolae Iorga, 256 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-136-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in hardcover and eBook formats. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
