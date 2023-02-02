MIRÉN Paris Awarded Butterfly Mark Certification
Paris brands fashion brand, MIRÉN Paris creates shoes with exclusive elegance based on the founder's passions for art, architecture and haute couture. Design, quality and sustainability are at the heart of Maison MIRÉN. Positive Luxury announced today that MIRÉN Paris have been certified with the Butterfly Mark.
Paris, France, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today that MIRÉN Paris have been certified with the Butterfly Mark. With craftsmanship and sustainability working in tandem, MIRÉN Paris place product quality as a corporate strategy, creating uniquely exquisite designs and products with sustainability considered in each element of the product. MIRÉN Paris work meticulously on each piece, focusing on slow sustainable fashion with all leather used on the shoe being sources from food chain waste leather, to the heels being created using recycled materials.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). MIRÉN Paris achieved 50% in Environment, 56% Social and 50% Governance excelling in the following areas:
Packaging Efficiency: MIRÉN Paris work with its key suppliers ensuring that packaging is 100% plastic-free and uses recyclable and biodegrable materials to promoting a circular economy. Ensuring packaging efficiency and sustainability integrity when sourcing shoe parts, MIRÉN Paris work with suppliers that are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified. Continuing with ambitious targets in their value chain, MIRÉN Paris will ensure no use of virgin materials in transit and consumer packaging through the sourcing of 100% reusable parts.
Animal Welfare: MIRÉN Paris has implemented an ethical animal welfare policy covering all its sourcing activities. No animal will be sacrificed to make MIRÉN shoes since they use the residues of the food chain. Leather purchased for its shoes originates from audited and gold or silver rated Leather Working Group tanneries, and suppliers are certified by the Institute of Quality Certification for the Leather Sector. Meanwhile, the leather soles derive from non-intensive livestock farming in which the most humane methods are being practiced. MIRÉN Paris also uses 100% organic silk certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, which originates from safely hatched silkworms.
Ethics and Fair Operating Practices: MIRÉN Paris has a comprehensive set of human rights-based policies and practices informing stakeholders day-to-day operations. Transparency of ethical business practices is of high importance for the Maison, from money laundering to conflict of interest, MIRÉN Paris are establishing step-by-step procedures.
Sustainability Purpose: Implementing a holistic approach to sustainability with environmental, social, governance and innovation-oriented priorities at the heart of the business strategy. At the core of the company’s objectives across all levels of the business operations is sustainability-based decision-making and frequent two-way stakeholder communications.
A full breakdown of their assessment scores can be found in their Connected Butterfly Mark tool.
“We are very proud that MIRÉN Paris has been certified with the Butterfly Mark powered by Positive Luxury. MIRÉN Paris is working tirelessly to hardwire social and environment sustainability throughout their business, from fair operating practices to packaging efficiencies. Their commitments and actions to continuously improve their social and environmental practises is something to be commended and celebrated.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Positive Luxury
“La Maison MIRÉN is honoured to carry Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark and with it to be part of those who are committed to the environment. The choice of choosing Positive Luxury to obtain the sustainability certification is because it gives security, transparency and reliability. We wanted to have a serious certification that could represent us internationally and Positive Luxury complies with it. Transparency, reliability and professionalism.” - Mirén Barrero, Founder of MIRÉN Paris
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, MIRÉN Paris will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about MIRÉN Paris at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/Mirén-paris/
Learn more about MIRÉN Paris at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/Mirén-paris/
