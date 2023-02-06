Author Linda Van Soest Tintle’s New Book, "Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God," is a Guide for Readers to Deepen Their Connection with God

Recent release “Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God,” from Covenant Books author Linda Van Soest Tintle, shares the story of the author’s spiritual learning quest and the specific strategies that were effective for her spiritual growth.