Author Linda Van Soest Tintle’s New Book, "Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God," is a Guide for Readers to Deepen Their Connection with God
Recent release “Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God,” from Covenant Books author Linda Van Soest Tintle, shares the story of the author’s spiritual learning quest and the specific strategies that were effective for her spiritual growth.
Middletown, NY, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Van Soest Tintle has completed her new book, “Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God”: an impactful guide that suggests practical ideas for connecting with God throughout busy days, ways requiring more involvement and more mental focus.
Author Linda Van Soest Tintle has had the lifelong passions of family, helping others, being active in the church, and maintaining a close relationship with God. She is a former special education teacher who has taught in numerous settings and with diverse populations, including public institutions for persons with disabilities, public schools, private homes, and day-care facilities for early intervention, as well as at a university where she taught prospective teachers.
She thoroughly enjoyed her past experiences of teaching children and young adults of all ages, from age eighteen months through the graduate college level. She is a wife, mother of four children, and grandmother of seven grandchildren, who are all sources of great joy in her life.
Linda Van Soest Tintle discusses the inspiration behind her work, writing, “Several years ago, I had a growing desire for a closer connection with God, as my relationship with God was being crowded out by all my responsibilities. I started to think of ways I could focus on some spiritual qualities throughout my days of teaching, being a wife and a mom of four children, as I also increasingly became more involved in the care of my aging father. My sporadic morning and bedtime devotions were not enough to provide the relationship I wanted.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Van Soest Tintle’s new book offers spiritual learning ideas, which address individual differences in learning styles and types of intelligence as opposed to the same methods for everyone.
Readers can purchase “Multisensory God Connections: Actively Growing Closer to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
