Author Steven H. Stokes, MD’s New Book, “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” Tells the True Story of the Last Illegal Lynching of a Black Man in Alabama

Recent release “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” from Covenant Books author Steven H. Stokes, MD, follows the real-life lynching of Wes Johnson in 1937, and the one white man who tried to defend him from the mob. This tragic story serves as a poignant reminder of an America that once existed not so long ago, and the work that is still required to achieve equality for all.