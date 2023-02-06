Author Steven H. Stokes, MD’s New Book, “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” Tells the True Story of the Last Illegal Lynching of a Black Man in Alabama
Recent release “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” from Covenant Books author Steven H. Stokes, MD, follows the real-life lynching of Wes Johnson in 1937, and the one white man who tried to defend him from the mob. This tragic story serves as a poignant reminder of an America that once existed not so long ago, and the work that is still required to achieve equality for all.
Dothan, AL, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven H. Stokes, MD, a doctor and veteran of the Marine Corps who went on to serve on medical missions in Central and South America, has completed his new book, “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice”: a thought-provoking story that follows the real-life events surrounding the last lynching of a black man in Alabama, and the one white man who stepped up to defend him.
“In 1937, Alabama was racially divided,” writes Stokes. “The legal system at this time, aided by the Ku Klux Klan, enforced strict segregation. The last unlawful lynching of a black man by the Klan occurred in rural Southeast Alabama. The young man sought protection from his employer, who sheltered him with the family in his home. After thirty-six hours of a continuous siege by the Klan, the accused was handed over to the county sheriff for trial.
“This is the true story as told by members of the Klan involved in the murder. A single White man stood alone against the fury of the Klan to do what was right. Not until others would stand like him for justice was segregation ended.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven H. Stokes, MD’s new book will transport readers to a different America in which segregation, whose effects can still be felt today, was the law of the land. This tragic event is brought to life by Stokes’s writings so that modern audiences may learn from it and fight for a better future for all Americans, no matter their race or ethnicity.
Readers can purchase “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
