Bonnie S. Nicaud’s New Book, "The Days and Nights of Daphne Dragonfly," Follows an Inquisitive Dragonfly as She and Her Friends Explore the World Around Them
Waveland, MS, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bonnie S. Nicaud, a loving grandmother and retired educator of four decades, has completed her most recent book, “The Days and Nights of Daphne Dragonfly”: a charming tale that follows the life of a curious dragonfly and her friends as they set off on exciting adventures and meet new friends every day.
“Come enjoy the adventures and discoveries of Daphne Dragonfly’s ‘life above the surface’ as she and her friends Jubilee, Sylvester, and Serendipity maneuver through shopping for food, avoiding scary toads, recounting their lives in the water world, making a home together, meeting other winged friends, experiencing grief, and planning a get-together!” writes Nicaud.
“A life well lived is filled with ups and downs and rounds and rounds, made richer by meeting friends with different gifts, talents, and diverse abilities. In a life where everyone counts and all voices, loud and small, matter... we find a humble joy and a deep appreciation for all of the little extraordinary ordinaries of our days and nights.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bonnie S. Nicaud’s book is a delightful tale that will help to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Daphne’s exciting journeys exploring the brand-new world around her. Full of vibrant artwork that helps to bring Nicaud’s stirring tale to life, “The Days and Nights of Daphne Dragonfly” is sure to bring joy to readers of all ages and invite them back to revisit Daphne and her friends over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Days and Nights of Daphne Dragonfly” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
