Darrell Hensel’s New Book, "Muffin Toppin’ It to School," Creatively Equips Young Children with the Fundamentals of Daily Life
San Jacinto, CA, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Darrell Hensel, a children’s book author from a town forty-five minutes east of Los Angeles, has completed his most recent book, “Muffin Toppin’ It to School”: a lovely illustration that teaches young readers a few basics in waking up to a new day and getting ready for an exciting adventure.
Hensel shares, “This book is a creation of a fun, exciting, and innovative way to teach children some of life’s essential and basic fundamental steps of getting their day started. Mr. Muffin, Muffin Topping It to School was written in a way which similarly reflects that of the famous Dr. Suess, setting an example for newer generations using my quirky own style with a play on words that can easily be understood.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darrell Hensel’s picture book is a great material for toddlers and kids to enjoy and learn from. With amusing wordplays and vibrant illustrations throughout the pages, the young learner will be hooked and entertained while knowing a few essentials on life.
Readers who wish to experience this well-written work can purchase “Muffin Toppin’ It to School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
