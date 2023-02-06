Kim Peterson’s New Book, "The Farmhouse Behind the Bakery," Centers Around a Young Woman Named Melissa Who Experiences a Life Changing Summer of Romance and Adventure
Ada, MI, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kim Peterson has completed her most recent book, “The Farmhouse Behind the Bakery”: a charming story that follows a young woman who, after her father’s passing, winds up in a small community that holds exactly what she needs.
“Melissa put her life on hold while she helped her mom take care of her dying dad,” writes Peterson. “After he passes, she decides to take a summer adventure before restarting her life. When her truck breaks down on the expressway, Chris, a handsome, rugged farmer, helps tow her to safety. He also finds her a place to stay in an old farmhouse that is owned by Kathy, the sassy widow woman who also owns the bakery.
“While Melissa waits for her truck to be repaired, Kathy offers her a job at her bakery to help pay for the unexpected cost of truck repairs. The longer Melissa stays, the more she grows closer to everyone in the small town near Lake Michigan, especially Chris and his troubled sister, Hannah. Although Hannah left her abusive husband, she has no idea what he is actually capable of doing. Who would have known that in such a tight-knit community, there would be danger lurking right around the corner? In the end, Melissa needs to decide if her summer adventure should continue or if her future resides in the farmhouse behind the bakery.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kim Peterson’s book is a beautiful and poignant story that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the budding relationship that slowly blossoms between Melissa and Chris, as well as her growing fondness she discovers for her new community. Expertly paced and character-driven, Peterson weaves an intimate tale that will connect with readers of all backgrounds and stay with them long after its touching conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Farmhouse Behind the Bakery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
