SMC Breaks New Ground on Sustainable Innovations in 2023

Sustainability has always been at the forefront of SMC Corporation’s (SMC) values in product development. The J-Series compact actuators, for example, were released nearly a decade ago in efforts to help reduce air consumption and material usage. Since 2018, SMC has released annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports, which outline its commitments to the environment and guide the company’s strategy to meet sustainability-focused benchmarks.