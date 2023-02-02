iSunshare Announced the Released of Duplicate Files Finder and Deleter for Windows Users
Recently, iSunshare developed the duplicate files finder and remover for Windows, which is named DupFiles Genius. This duplicate file finder can help users search and detect the duplicate files and similar images.
Florida City, FL, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare released the good news that its duplicate files finder and deleter—iSunshare DupFiles Genius has come into market. This software is designed with the easy-to-use interface and everyone can use it to detect and delete the duplicates so as to free up disk space.
It is difficult to manually list out the identical files and images in Windows computer. But with iSunshare DupFiles Genius, Windows users can get the duplicate files report in minutes. It adopts advanced & smart MD5 Message-Digest Algorithm to identify the duplicate files. Considering the security of the data, iSunshare DupFiles Genius enables users to set the scanning criteria. Therefore, it is easy for the users to choose folders/drives to include or exclude. Besides, users can choose one or more types to scan: archive, document, audio, video, picture, or others. In order to help users get more accurate report, Windows users can set the minimum/maximum size of the files to scan. It is also available to skip scanning of the hidden files and folders, system files and folders, and program files.
“We tested this software for hundreds of times so as to satisfy your needs,” Said Jake, One of the engineers of iSunshare software developer, “We added many exclusive services for you. From the scanning result, you can directly check the duplicate files by changing the file type. In addition, you can right click the file to preview the document. What’s more, you can know the file details, including the file name, path, extension, size, date created, date modified and date accessed.”
iSunshare DupFile Genius offers the free trial version for users although they can only delete one file at a time in the trial version. The full version is sold $19.95 for lifetime usage with no limitation on files you delete.
For more details: https://www.isunshare.com/dupfiles-genius/
