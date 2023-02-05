The Fitzgerald Museum Announces the Discovery of Zelda Fitzgerald’s “Lost” White Roses Painting
New Find Adds to Zelda Fitzgerald's Known Body of Work
Montgomery, AL, February 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is proud to announce the discovery and exhibition of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald’s “White Roses.” The painting has been considered for decades as one of her “lost” oil paintings and is one of her few known extant oil paintings from the 1930s. Zelda was photographed with the painting in October 1933 to promote the 1933 Independent Artist’s Exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
The painting was later given to Judge John Biggs, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Princeton University classmate and executor of the Fitzgerald Estate, by Zelda in the 1940s. The painting was later sold to Judge Biggs’ personal lawyer’s daughter-in-law, Mrs. Nancy Allmond, in the 1970s. The painting will now be titled the “Allmond White Roses.”
“We are delighted to have not only rediscovered this historic art work but are also thrilled that the public will be able to see it for the first time in nearly a century at the Fitzgerald Museum.” -Dr. Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum.
The painting will be on display at the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum from April 12 through July 2023. The museum plans to host a festive “painting unveiling” event on-site and looks forward to announcing the details in the near future.
The Fitzgerald Museum would like to thank a private donor for underwriting the loan of the painting, and the 2022 Fitzgerald Prize Awardee Clint Emerson’s security company Escape the Wolf for providing security and transport of the painting.
The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is located at 919 Felder Ave., Montgomery, Alabama.
More information on the Fitzgerald Museum: https://www.thefitzgeraldmuseum.org/
More information on Escape the Wolf Crises Management and Security:
https://www.escapethewolf.com
The painting was later given to Judge John Biggs, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Princeton University classmate and executor of the Fitzgerald Estate, by Zelda in the 1940s. The painting was later sold to Judge Biggs’ personal lawyer’s daughter-in-law, Mrs. Nancy Allmond, in the 1970s. The painting will now be titled the “Allmond White Roses.”
“We are delighted to have not only rediscovered this historic art work but are also thrilled that the public will be able to see it for the first time in nearly a century at the Fitzgerald Museum.” -Dr. Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum.
The painting will be on display at the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum from April 12 through July 2023. The museum plans to host a festive “painting unveiling” event on-site and looks forward to announcing the details in the near future.
The Fitzgerald Museum would like to thank a private donor for underwriting the loan of the painting, and the 2022 Fitzgerald Prize Awardee Clint Emerson’s security company Escape the Wolf for providing security and transport of the painting.
The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is located at 919 Felder Ave., Montgomery, Alabama.
More information on the Fitzgerald Museum: https://www.thefitzgeraldmuseum.org/
More information on Escape the Wolf Crises Management and Security:
https://www.escapethewolf.com
Contact
The Fitzgerald MuseumContact
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
thefitzgeraldmuseum.org
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
thefitzgeraldmuseum.org
Categories