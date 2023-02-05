xSuite Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Its Product Development
The software developer creates its products in compliance with one of the highest safety standards.
Ahrensburg, Germany, February 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The xSuite Group, an international company that specializes in document-based processes, has just been successfully certified according to ISO/IEC 27001. The certificate attests that the company’s product development meets the information security requirements defined in ISO 27001. The certificate is valid for three years and is confirmed through annual surveillance audits performed by German TÜV Nord.
ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), making it one of the most important cyber security certifications. It specifies the conditions an ISMS must meet. The xSuite certificate covers the development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the procedural handling of inbound administrative documents in companies as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.
Richard Nagorny, CFO of xSuite Group: “ISO certification is essential in light of the strong growth of our business activities, which extends beyond the DACH region. Today, international or foreign customers in particular demand proof of compliance with objective quality criteria before they award their contracts.”
The company-wide ISMS set up via xSuite defines and documents the processes and structures in product development. By means of a continuous improvement process, it guarantees that information security is ensured and improved over the long term. The ISMS delivers numerous concrete task instructions and technical specifications. The establishment, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of the management system ensure that proprietary and third-party product development information is protected, whether it exists in digital or analog format or even if it’s in the minds of employees.
“The audits conducted as part of the certification are an effective way to communicate to our customers how committed we are to information and IT security,” says Richard Nagorny. “The trust of our customers lays the foundation of our business success. That’s why we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the highest safety standards through ongoing recertification audits.”
About xSuite Group
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 60 million invoices, providing security and ease of use to more than 200,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving).
As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of €40 million for 2021.
ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), making it one of the most important cyber security certifications. It specifies the conditions an ISMS must meet. The xSuite certificate covers the development of software products (cloud and on-premises) for the procedural handling of inbound administrative documents in companies as well as supporting IT operations and other corporate functions.
Richard Nagorny, CFO of xSuite Group: “ISO certification is essential in light of the strong growth of our business activities, which extends beyond the DACH region. Today, international or foreign customers in particular demand proof of compliance with objective quality criteria before they award their contracts.”
The company-wide ISMS set up via xSuite defines and documents the processes and structures in product development. By means of a continuous improvement process, it guarantees that information security is ensured and improved over the long term. The ISMS delivers numerous concrete task instructions and technical specifications. The establishment, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of the management system ensure that proprietary and third-party product development information is protected, whether it exists in digital or analog format or even if it’s in the minds of employees.
“The audits conducted as part of the certification are an effective way to communicate to our customers how committed we are to information and IT security,” says Richard Nagorny. “The trust of our customers lays the foundation of our business success. That’s why we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the highest safety standards through ongoing recertification audits.”
About xSuite Group
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 60 million invoices, providing security and ease of use to more than 200,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving).
As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of €40 million for 2021.
Contact
xSuite GroupContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Categories