Linzeter Gaddy’s New Book, "Behind the Robe," is a Fascinating Analysis of the Biblical Story of Joseph’s Coat That Proposes How It Can Relate to Modern Times
Recent release “Behind the Robe,” from Covenant Books author Linzeter Gaddy, is a riveting read that uses the well-known story of Joseph and his coat from the Book of Genesis to connect today’s out-of-touch world back to God’s teachings. Gaddy describes how worldly possessions will not matter in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Charlotte, NC, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linzeter Gaddy, a minister of the gospel and founder of a non-profit called The Open Door of Jesus Christ, has completed her new book, “Behind the Robe”: a compelling and helpful tool that provides readers with a plan of salvation.
“When blood is not red enough, it is not good enough,” writes author Linzeter Gaddy. “A robe of many colors separated them, and that same woven fabric of who they were, held them together. Joseph and his brothers had bad blood between them, not realizing that a bloody robe was the thing that separated them and the substance that held them together.”
Linzeter Gaddy’s new book enriches readers with the knowledge to gain a robe of God’s love, such as the one parabolized in the story of Josephs’ coat from the Book of Genesis. Gaddy describes how earthly privileges pale in comparison to the privilege of access to the Kingdom of Heaven. Many today attempt to better their lives with meaningless possessions, but worldly things are nothing compared to the splendors of God’s love.
It is easy to get caught up in the rat race of today’s society. “Behind the Robe” shares ways to connect Christians back to what is truly important—gaining His favor. By analyzing a beloved Bible story, author Linzeter Gaddy makes it simple for readers to apply God’s teachings to their everyday lives.
Readers can purchase “Behind the Robe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
