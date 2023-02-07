Linzeter Gaddy’s New Book, "Behind the Robe," is a Fascinating Analysis of the Biblical Story of Joseph’s Coat That Proposes How It Can Relate to Modern Times

Recent release “Behind the Robe,” from Covenant Books author Linzeter Gaddy, is a riveting read that uses the well-known story of Joseph and his coat from the Book of Genesis to connect today’s out-of-touch world back to God’s teachings. Gaddy describes how worldly possessions will not matter in the Kingdom of Heaven.