Author Sherry T. Ford’s New Book, "A Dirty Little Secret," is the Story of Her Journey of Raising Two Young Boys, One with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Recent release “A Dirty Little Secret,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sherry T. Ford, is the journey of raising a boy with misdiagnosed Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and the things she uncovered to help.
Luray, VA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry T. Ford, a graduate of University of Maryland School of Nursing and previously published in other nursing journals, has completed her new book, “A Dirty Little Secret”: a gripping story that follows a sudden change in her life, when she became the guardian of her two nephews after the sudden death of her brother, but as she attempted to adjust and raise these boys she learns that the oldest of the boys was misdiagnosed early in life and in fact had FAS, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sherry T. Ford’s informative memoir seeks to bring to light the very real dangers of alcohol consumption during every month of pregnancy, the consequences of what doing such a thing can have on a baby and their development, as well as her journey and the answers she found that she hopes will shed some light on identifying and averting the syndrome in future children and families.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Dirty Little Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sherry T. Ford’s informative memoir seeks to bring to light the very real dangers of alcohol consumption during every month of pregnancy, the consequences of what doing such a thing can have on a baby and their development, as well as her journey and the answers she found that she hopes will shed some light on identifying and averting the syndrome in future children and families.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Dirty Little Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories