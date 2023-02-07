Author Tonya Iliff’s New Book, "A Lonely Heart Searching," is a Potent Story of One Woman's Fight to Continue Living After Losing Everything That Mattered to Her

Recent release “A Lonely Heart Searching,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tonya Iliff, is an enthralling story of a young woman who faces incredible heartache after losing her beloved husband. Shortly after she buries him, Nacombi is forced to relive her trauma again upon losing her newborn and must find a way to move on or give up on life entirely.