Author Tonya Iliff’s New Book, "A Lonely Heart Searching," is a Potent Story of One Woman's Fight to Continue Living After Losing Everything That Mattered to Her
Recent release “A Lonely Heart Searching,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tonya Iliff, is an enthralling story of a young woman who faces incredible heartache after losing her beloved husband. Shortly after she buries him, Nacombi is forced to relive her trauma again upon losing her newborn and must find a way to move on or give up on life entirely.
Tooele, UT, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tonya Iliff, a single parent who grew up in the country and has worked as a truck driver for fifteen years, has completed his new book, “A Lonely Heart Searching”: a gripping story that follows a young woman who must find a way to pick up the pieces after facing heartbreak and unimaginable loss.
Nacombi Reigh, who loves her husband Joe deeply, has her worst fears come true when Joe is killed, leaving her alone as a single soon-to-be mother. But when complications with her babies arise, she’ll be forced to endure further trauma and rely on her friends, family, and faith to see her through.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tonya Iliff’s captivating tale is an intimate portrait of the strength of women, as Nacombi chooses to forge ahead through the struggles of her life in an attempt to reach whatever light lies at the end of the tunnel. Raw and character-driven, “A Lonely Heart Searching” will leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Lonely Heart Searching” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
