Author Sunni Ringgold’s New Book, "Baltimore: Killer Hill," Was Originally Written in Memory of the Slain Individuals of Baltimore City
Recent release “Baltimore: Killer Hill,” from Newman Springs Publishing, author Sunni Ringgold shines a light on the lives of the victims of Killer Hill and was written in their memory, highlighting how one’s life can end in an instant.
Baltimore, MD, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sunni Ringgold, who was born and raised in Baltimore City, has completed his new book, “Baltimore: Killer Hill”: a chilling work that tells the tales of the murders on Killer Hill from the perspective of main character Zee.
The Hill depicts the simple things of the hood culture that may end someone’s life and how easy it becomes to extinguish one’s light.
Ringgold writes, “Clouds of smoke blanketed the air as one rolled over in the den. She pushed and shook him while choking on that little glass rose (small glass smoking tube). Really didn’t want to offend him because crack was all over the den. Her addiction was way more important than waking up this dude.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sunni Ringgold’s striking work invites readers to take a journey on the Hill where something as minute as a look or a cigarette can get someone killed.
Readers who wish to experience this revealing work can purchase “Baltimore: Killer Hill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
