Dee L. Weston’s New Book, "Good Ol’ Pete's Hood Raising Adventures," Follows a Father and His Teen Daughter Who Investigate a Curse on the Island of Whitmore’s Creek
Kalamazoo, MI, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dee L. Weston, a mental health therapist and a single parent of three has completed her most recent book, “Good Ol’ Pete's Hood Raising Adventures: Whitmore's Creek”: a captivating tale that follows a father and teenage daughter who, along with their companions, set off on a harrowing adventure to solve the mysterious curse placed on the island of Whitmore’s Creek.
“‘Good Ol’ Pete’s Hood-Raising Adventures: Whitmore’s Creek’ is a short story about an American family, the Whitmores, who were privileged to inherit generational wealth by means of a flourishing cropping industry since the mid-eighteenth century,” writes Weston. “Now that we are in the twenty-first century, an ominous 110-year-old curse that has desecrated the Whitmores’ private estate is unveiled by a secret coalition. Strategically, these vigilantes organize a fight in pursuit of justice by reclaiming the deserted property as the Whitmore descendants’ rightful inheritance. Arising from the shadows, critters join together to eradicate the elusive creatures, which ravaged the land of the Whitmore estate.
“The story of the Whitmore family’s anguish and the ominous occurrences on the island resulting from their restless souls is narrated by a 'down-to-earth' teenage girl who rides in a big rig with her furry companion and her dad named Russ. The young teen has major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and is grateful for receiving mental health treatment by means of group counseling. Frequently, the teen utilizes her faith and the tools she learns in the group sessions to help reduce her disorder symptoms. She appreciates having a family and best friend who are a great source of emotional support. The teen’s family has a unique relationship with Ol’ Pete, who is a Peterbilt truck. The big rig and his quirky friends serve as the family’s protector during many hair-raising events throughout the story. The teen joins her dad on an adventure down South to pick up her best friend. The crew is looking forward to a relaxing trip returning to the north when destiny intervenes. Suddenly, a foreboding occurrence, which leads the crew to the Whitmore estate, has foiled their original plans.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dee L. Weston’s book is an intricate and shocking mystery that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Weston leads readers on an unforgettable journey as Ke-Ke and company inch closer and closer to the truth, with stunning twists around every corner.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Good Ol’ Pete's Hood Raising Adventures: Whitmore's Creek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
